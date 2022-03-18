The Valley City Public School Board accepted Thursday morning the resignation letter of Mike Schultz, Hi-liner Activities Director, who has served the district for five years.
“Mike and his wife Kelly have begun the process towards retirement,” Superintendent Josh Johnson told the school board at a special meeting. “It’s been no secret to me and excitedly they’ve been building a cabin, a house in the Black Hills, and the opportunity Mike has been presented with is a chance to get closer to his retirement place, so he has accepted a position … in Sturgis, South Dakota.”
Johnson spoke to the positive impact Schultz has made on the district and how he’s improved things since his arrival.
“Mike inherited a budget that was in the negative, he inherited some challenges in regard to relationships with coaches and advisors,” Johnson said. “I commend Mike – he’s brought hard work, integrity, honesty and he’s fiscally put us in a different position as we look forward to hiring the next individual. I just would like to recognize and thank Mike for the work he’s done.”
The hiring process will move swiftly – internal applications will be taken from March 17-21, after which time external applications will be accepted from March 22 - April 5, if necessary. From April 5-8 they applications will be reviewed, followed by an interview period, with more information to be presented at the April 20 board meeting.
