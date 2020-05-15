Students, Staff, Parents, and Guardians,
Please read the "Attached" letter addressing our Summer Programs at Valley City Public Schools. The information in this letter is being shared with you based upon the most current guidelines provided to us by the Department of Public Instruction and the Governor's Office. Over the past two months, information and guidelines have changed quickly and we will be prepared to re-evaluate the modified and suspended programs on June 1st and June 15th. Please know that we will communicate any NEW updates with you as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the Summer Programs we encourage you to contact the individuals listed in the letter. If you have any additional questions please contact us at the district office.
