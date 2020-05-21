The district has established the process for collecting school resources and
returning students’ personal belongings from lockers, desks, etc. The school
resources being collected may include: textbooks, library books, tech
devices, etc. If you were issued an additional technology device for Distance
Learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, please return this device on the
date of the resource collection. Any student in grades 4th-11th with a
school-issued iPad may keep this device thru the summer.
- Times and Last Names that start with:
- 9:00 – 11:00 – Last Names that begin with A – I
- 11:00 – 1:00 – Last Names that begin with J – R
- 1:00 – 3:00 – Last Names that begin with S – Z
If Washington Elementary students have personal belongings left at the school, please email Principal Chad Lueck at chad.lueck@k12.nd.us to schedule a pick up. School Principals will be emailing specific instructions to parents regarding the location of the collection of resources and the return of
students' personal belongings. If you have any questions please either
email your school principal or call the district office at 701.845.0483.
Josh Johnson, Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483