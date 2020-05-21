Lockers With VC Logo
A friendly reminder that tomorrow, Thursday, May 21, will be our School Resource Collection and Pick-up of Student's Personal Belongings at Jefferson Elementary and the Junior/Senior High School.  
 

The district has established the process for collecting school resources and

returning students’ personal belongings from lockers, desks, etc. The school

resources being collected may include: textbooks, library books, tech

devices, etc. If you were issued an additional technology device for Distance

Learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, please return this device on the

date of the resource collection. Any student in grades 4th-11th with a

school-issued iPad may keep this device thru the summer.

  1. Times and Last Names that start with:
  2. 9:00 – 11:00 – Last Names that begin with A – I
  3. 11:00 – 1:00 – Last Names that begin with J – R
  4. 1:00 – 3:00 – Last Names that begin with S – Z

If Washington Elementary students have personal belongings left at the school, please email Principal Chad Lueck at chad.lueck@k12.nd.us to schedule a pick up. School Principals will be emailing specific instructions to parents regarding the location of the collection of resources and the return of

students' personal belongings. If you have any questions please either

email your school principal or call the district office at 701.845.0483.

 

Josh Johnson, Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

