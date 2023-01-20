BISMARCK, ND - Legislators have introduced two bills regarding school meals:
HB 1494 would eliminate lunch shaming in North Dakota.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BISMARCK, ND - Legislators have introduced two bills regarding school meals:
HB 1494 would eliminate lunch shaming in North Dakota.
Sponsored by Rep. Ista, Sen. Barta, Rep. Beltz, Sen. Braunberger, Rep. Hager, Rep. Heinert, Sen. Hogan, Rep. Jonas, Rep. Mock, Rep. Murphy, Rep. O'Brien, Rep. Richter
View the bill here - https://ndlegis.gov/assembly/68-2023/regular/documents/23-0879-03000.pdf
HB 1491 (https://ndlegis.gov/assembly/68-2023/regular/bill-overview/bo1491.html) would provide school lunch at no cost to all students in North Dakota.
Sponsored by Representatives Hager, Hanson, Ista, Schneider, Schreiber-Beck
Senators Hogan, Mathern
View the bill here - https://ndlegis.gov/assembly/68-2023/regular/bill-overview/bo1491.html
North Dakota AFL-CIO President Landis Larson on HB 1494:
"We’d love to see school meals provided to all children without charge, lunch and breakfast; just like it was through the pandemic. That’s the gold standard for school nutrition and the best policy for kids and working families.
"All families, regardless of income, would benefit from a fully funded meal program at school. With an average monthly cost of around $60 per student, the out-of-pocket costs impacts family budgets across the board.”
North Dakota AFL-CIO President Landis Larson on HB 1491:
"We need to address lunch shaming by making sure that all our schools have policies that treat our kids with dignity and respect, and get them the nutrition they need to be successful students."
"It's wrong that we treat some kids different than others when it comes to school meals. We are glad to see a bi-partisan group of legislators agree that we need to end lunch shaming in North Dakota."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.