Students, Staff, Parents, Guardians, and Community Members,
The past seven weeks have created many challenges for us in our homes, schools, and communities. Whether it is the closure of our schools and/or local businesses, these abrupt changes have forced us all to function differently. We cannot express enough our appreciation and gratitude for your support of the school district during these uncertain times. The care, compassion, and kindness that was shared from all of you has been amazing and will be a lasting memory from the 2019-2020 school year and the 2020 Pandemic.
This week Governor Burgum communicated plans to end restrictions that have previously been in place during the pandemic. He has established new procedures and plans for the re-opening of our business communities. Late in the evening on Wednesday, April 29th, school leaders were presented with a draft of the Department of Public Instruction guidelines and recommendations for the re-opening of our schools. We anticipate that this will be presented by the governor to the public in the next few days. Valley City Public Schools has had the opportunity to review this plan and we believe that it will serve as a guide and framework for our district re-opening in August 2020. Therefore, Valley City Public Schools has made the difficult decision to continue with the closure of our schools thru the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. This decision is being made following the guidance from our local health officials and with the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, parents, and community.
Please know that we understand that this decision places the responsibility on many of you to continue to support your children with distance learning for the remaining three weeks of the school year. This has not been an easy task for our students, staff, or parents over the past seven weeks. We will continue following our modified school calendar and focus on our four priorities of Relationship, Mental Health, Health and Safety, and Academic Opportunity.
I have directed our administration at Valley City Public Schools to begin making ‘modified’ plans for the successful completion of the 2019-2020 school year. This will include: graduation, the exchange of educational resources and student’s personal items, refunding options for 4th quarter pre-payments, and other student and/or school activities (i.e. Scholarship and Senior Activity Awards Night, National Honor Society, and Prom). Please continue to follow your email notifications and be looking for additional communications coming very soon regarding these plans.
Thank you again for your support of our school district and the difficult decisions that are being made during these challenging times. We will remain VCSTRONG and continue to rally our community in the days and months ahead.
Superintendent Josh Johnson
Valley City Public Schools