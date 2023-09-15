The Times-Record, joins our community, in sending our thoughts and prayers to all the families involved in the bus accident yesterday.
NDHP reported on September 14, 2023, at around 3:45 pm the North Dakota Highway Patrol and other emergency responders were dispatched to an injury crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck. The crash occurred in Nelson County on Highway 32 about 6 miles south of Petersburg, North Dakota.
A school bus carrying members of the Hatton Northwood volleyball team was traveling north on Highway 32 and collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Nelson County road 4. At the time the pickup was traveling west on Nelson County road 4. Multiple passengers on the school bus were transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.
This crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. No other information will be released at this time.