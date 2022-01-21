Since the last conversations in December, Superintendent Josh Johnson spoke to the status of discussions on the issue of decaying school infrastructure and the prospect of a new school building being built.
“I think the community is wondering where we’re at,” Johnson said. “We are waiting to see what will happen as it relates relative to the economy, specifically … the cost of construction and interest rates.”
Acknowledging that the initial push for a potential new school building to be built was very fast-paced, the Valley City School Board is now wanting to, well, not hit the brakes, but maybe gently tap them.
I would hate to think or tell anybody that we’re not thinking about it, but we started out like a rocket on this,” board member Phil Hatcher said. “Somebody lit the fuse, we let the rocket go … but maybe we need to slow down to highway speed. We’re not slowing down to walking speed.”
Ryan Mathias, another member of the board, also emphasized that the plans for a new building are “not dead.”
“No it’s not dead, we’re still talking,” Mathias said. “We’re going to see where we’re at with the (Career and Technical Education) funds … we are just trying to see what is going to be our next step.”
