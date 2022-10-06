CentralAdminProperty

The Valley City Public School Board met for a special meeting to discuss plans to purchase property north of the Central Administration Building, to be bulldozed and paved over to make for an expanded parking lot for the school.

A quorum of the School Board, with members Phil Hatcher and Ryan Matthias absent, met last Friday to discuss the plans, which are still in relatively early stages as the district moves forward with cost-savings measures and security enhancement plans for their facilities. Initial conversations with the property owners, though, have not resulted in any agreements as of yet, with the owner of the corner lot asking six times the market value, over $600,000 for the property.

