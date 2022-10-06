The Valley City Public School Board met for a special meeting to discuss plans to purchase property north of the Central Administration Building, to be bulldozed and paved over to make for an expanded parking lot for the school.
A quorum of the School Board, with members Phil Hatcher and Ryan Matthias absent, met last Friday to discuss the plans, which are still in relatively early stages as the district moves forward with cost-savings measures and security enhancement plans for their facilities. Initial conversations with the property owners, though, have not resulted in any agreements as of yet, with the owner of the corner lot asking six times the market value, over $600,000 for the property.
“I just want to make sure that … in discussions with the realtor, we are following the wishes of the board. I think that (asking price) is extreme, outlandish,” Superintendent Josh Johnson said. “The intent is not to come in and try to lowball, but yet to be fiscally responsible in regards to taxpayer dollars, to look at it and say ‘these are where the comparables are, here is the median between high and low.’”
So far there’s been little interest expressed by either property owner in moving, but the school board discussed ways of making meaningful offers to entice them, while being mindful of how much tax money they spend. That said, the location is important for the current plans the district has in place to make the junior/high school safer.
“The location of this parking lot relative to the proposed entrance is definitely a safety matter for the school district,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to create a central office, creating efficiencies for the school district, but on top of that, creating security as well. I’m concerned that if we don’t have adequate parking in this area, where are the students going to park?”
It’s not a simple matter of security, but also health and safety as well – Johnson pointed out that in typical North Dakota winter conditions, when it’s -20 or colder outside, if a student has to park several blocks from the school, that’s quite a burden for them. This parking lot will be just across the street from the facility.
Conversations are ongoing and no definitive action was taken save to propose an appraisal on the properties. Even if the property owners do not agree to sell, the district intends to go forward with tearing down the current Central Administration Building and paving a parking lot in its place.
