The Valley City and Litchville/Marion Public Schools held school board elections on Tuesday, June 6th.
In Valley City there were three board seats open, Rural District (3 year term), at Large (3 year term), and at Large (1 year term).
There were 77 ballots cast. The unofficial results are: Ryan Mathias - Rural District - 66 votes, Sherri Horsager - At Large (3 year term) - 59 votes. Chris Grafing - At Large (1 year term) - 63 votes. VCPS representative told the Times-Record the canvasing board will meet to finalize results at the June 19th board meeting.
The Litchville/Marion district held elections for two members as directors. According to Business Manager Cindy Vogel, 20 votes were cast. Krista Johnson received 20 votes for Geographical Area #1. That area lies north of North Dakota Highway 46 and west of a north-south line one mile west of Barnes County Highway 11. Kyle Severance received 20 votes for Geographical Area #4. That area lies south of North Dakota Highway 46 and west of the east borders of Sheridan, Grandview and Grand Rapids Townships.
Also on the ballot was the question of publishing the proceedings of the Litchville-Marion School Board in the official newspaper for two years. This question received 20 votes, 19 yes and one no. These results are unofficial until the school board meets on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in Litchville to canvas the election.
Maple Valley and Barnes County North elections will be held on Tuesday June 13th.
In Maple Valley, four positions are open, all four are three year terms. The regions are Fingal, Buffalo, Tower City, and Oriska. Jennifer Koller was appointed to fill a position in the Fingal region, she will be up for election for a one-year term. The other Fingal position is currently held by Chris Tofsrud, the Buffalo position os currently held by Dan Wendel. The Tower City position is currently held by Meridee Erickson-Stowman. Dustin Theurer is also running for that position. The Oriska position is currently held by Joseph Bata. Then polling location will be at the Tower City Community Center. the polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
At Barnes County North the election will fill three open three-year terms for school board officials currently held by Cynthia Christianson, Bret Fehr, and Michele Elston and to fill the one open one-year term currently held by Kody Amann as well as the question of publication of school board minutes.
Elston, Christianson, Fehr and Tyler Schlect are on the ballot for the three-year positions and Amann is on the ballot for the one-year position.
Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barnes County North School.
