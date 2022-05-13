The Valley City Educational Association hosted a well-attended public forum for the five candidates vying for two slots in the Valley City School Board. Early ballots are already available, and the election date is June 14.
The candidates all had two minutes to answer a variety of questions, most prepared in advance by the forum organizers, with several questions asked by the public. Four of the five candidates were physically present: Darin Anderson, the incumbent; Damian Johnston; Tony Puckett and Katie Woehl. Phil Hatcher was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict, but he recorded his answers ahead of time and they were presented through videos. The forum lasted over an hour, and covered a range of topics and issues, including the open question of new school facilities; the state of parent/student engagement; troubles of mental health and student performance in school.
Following a round of introductions, the candidates were asked ‘what motivates you to be a school board member?’
“With my educational background … I have unique perspectives to offer to conversations in public education,” Woehl, a professor at VCSU with a doctorate in psychology, said. “In particular I had experience in the fall … about concerns with masking and I was really happy with how the board responded to my concerns and had conversations with me. I appreciated that openness.”
She added that she wants to continue that level of communication and openness with parents.
“I think my biggest motivation to want to be on the school board is my commitment to the community,” Johnston said. “I’ve always been involved in various groups and activities around Valley City … I currently serve on the Valley City Fire Department. The reason I want to run for school board in particular is because I’ve seen a few things in the Valley City school system that could be worked on or changed. One of those things is our test scores, we have very low test scores. Only 45 percent of our students are proficient in reading or math.”
The next question asked them to name their strengths and apply them to the position of board member.
“My three strengths that bring positive aspects to the board is, one is I’m apolitical … I ask a lot of questions … I think it’s best to be as informed as you possibly can,” Anderson said. “I don’t just want to come in there and say that’s a good idea or not a good idea based on somebody’s opinion … I think I’m objective. I take everyone’s opinions, I go over the facts and come up with my own conclusions … third is … I try to build consensus. I think it’s important to hear everyone’s point of view.”
Anderson said he appreciates the diversity of viewpoints present on the current board. Hatcher also listed consensus-building as a strength.
“One of my largest strengths is to be fair and impartial…being able to maybe listen to an idea or a philosophy that isn’t exactly what yours is, try to understand the other side of that … to be able to build a consensus,” Hatcher said.
Another question was to identify the most important issue in education today, which had a diversity of answers.
“I think a teacher shortage … continuing to hit Valley City is a big concern,’ Woehl said. “Teachers are dealing with a different level of behavioral issues, a different level of social issues and pressures, pressures from people outside who haven’t done the job and want to tell them how to do the job, and for the pay that they get it’s a very difficult job to enter into … and stay in.”
For Anderson, he sounded his alarm on the trouble of apathy among students and parents.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen is some apathy, in the students and some of the parents,” Anderson said. “You have the driven students who do well and are participating in multiple extra-curricular activities … but the kids who aren’t, it’s really tough to get to them. Kids are deailng with a lot more things than they used to, even 10-15 years ago. We’ve had eight kids in the district whose parents have died in the last year. Kids who are dealing with parents with drug issues, parents in jail…multiple things. That leads to some of the despair among kids. How do we solve that? I’m open to suggestions.”
Johnston didn’t have any single issue, but a couple, one of which being his want for parents to have greater involvement in the curriculum and schooling, as the “primary stakeholder” in education.
“Behind those driven students are parents who are involved in their students’ education,” Puckett said. “Then you have other students who are not driven and they’re maybe causing problems in school. Their parents aren’t behind their education, their parents are probably not very involved in the school … and when things happen, they blame the school. Something we need to do is get those disconnected parents connected … without the parent and teacher working together, the student will never succeed.”
Hatcher was more pragmatic, his issues being educating students “where they are today” and trying to unpack and move on from the impacts of the COVID pandemic and its influence on education.
These issues were echoed by many of the candidates in their answer to a question of what their priorities will be should they win election.
“To continue to provide a diverse range of educational opportunities for students in our district,” Anderson said. “We went out with a choice-ready initiative…and our district has embraced that going forward.”
Anderson also spke to the need of digging up the question of new school facilities.
“I think it’s an important question,” He said. “We posed the question to the public, do we want to have new facilities going forward? We haven’t answered that question yet.”
Hatcher wants to prioritize a forward-looking approach.
“Keeping going with the idea of the new school. We really rushed into the idea last fall,” he said. “And we found that resistance, that we needed to take that time. Being able to continue that for the next three years … I think we really need to sit down and look at what we’re dealing with in the next 10 years.”
Woehl had teacher morale squarely in her sights.
“One of my priorities would be teacher and staff morale…I think that’s a big one, to keep our quality educators here,” She said. “Mental health is my second one…this generation is more open to talking about mental health and looking for solutions … I think we have some really great resources out there already. Third … is preparing the whole student for what comes beyond. Educating students for being … good community members and civic leaders, moving beyond a core curriculum.”
They also shared their visions for the future of education in the community.
“Our district is doing some things really really well,” Woehl said. “I teach at VCSU, we have a lot of VCHS students there, they are leaders on campus, so we’re doing a lot of those things really well, make sure our students are not just college-prepped, but well-rounded people.”
“Valley City High School was just voted the best high school in the state, so obviously we must be doing something right,” Johnston said. “I want it to be a place where people looking at moving into the area are happy with what they see, are encouraged and move here because of that.”
The candidates in general praised the school district; for Puckett, the involvement and emotional engagement of the staff and teachers. Hatcher expressed his praise for the status quo and hopes to continue down that road.
“I think one of our jewels right now is the education system we have, so just trying to hone in and make it that much better,” Hatcher said.
