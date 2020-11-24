There is still time to submit to the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, but time is ticking. The deadline for all submissions is December 11, 2020.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative teens, are now accepting submissions from students across North Dakota in grades 7–12.
Presented by the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the Awards have fostered the talent of millions of students since 1923 and feature a distinguished list of alumni including Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, and Andy Warhol, all of whom received recognition through the program as teens.
The deadline for submissions is December 11, 2020. Details of the art and writing categories, and entry and submission requirements, are available at www.artandwriting.org. There is also an informational session on December 1 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm for those wanting more information. Please contact Jamee Larson at jamee.larson@ndsu.edu to receive the Zoom link.
A virtual ceremony to recognize all North Dakota winners, as well as an exhibition of visual art winners, will be held on March 13, 2021. Gold-level winners by state will move on to the national competition.
