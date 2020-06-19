The staff at the Sheyenne Care Center and at the many other long term care facilities in North Dakota have been courageous and compassionate in their work and care in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum signed a proclamation making June 23rd, 2020, a special day to honor these workers for their dedication to their important work, even in the face of immense adversity and hardship.
“Long-term care staff have responded to the challenges and pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing tireless, compassionate care,” the Governor states in his proclamation. “Their passion and dedication has become a ‘silver lining’ during these challenging times.”
Tuesday, June 23rd, will be “Silver Linings Day” in North Dakota, honoring the state’s 16,000 long term care workers in 218 assisted living, basic care and nursing facilities.
Read the full story in yourFriday, June 19th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.