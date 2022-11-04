The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2022 Save a Buck & Spend Some Doe event November 4th and 5th throughout downtown, and around Valley City. Formerly known as Ladies Day, the Chamber has put together a large list of retailers participating in the event. Much like past years, the epic shopping day will feature a bunch of local businesses, as well as a special bonus this year.
To make the shopping days even better than before, local youth (including the VCPS Tech Ed class) will be set up inside the Strauss Mall selling their own products. All over town, retailers will be providing sales specials, giveaways, crafts, and much more! Over 32 businesses will be opening their doors and hosting the two days filled with wonderful stuff for patrons.