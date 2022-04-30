The National Weather Service has an improved forecast for the impending crest of the river water level, which the Sheyenne should hit Saturday night or Sunday. This improved forecast reduces the crest from 18.5’ to 18’.
The current rain conditions are going to last for the day and we’re expecting an additional half-an-inch or so until they let up tonight.
Additionally the city said that it no longer plans to close the Rainbow and Hospital bridges in town, something it had considered inevitable at earlier meetings. Those bridges will remain open for the time being.
Volunteers are still sought to patrol the levees. Prospective volunteers should call the flood hotline: 701-890-7848.
“If we maintain the current gate opening we’re hopeful the rural transportation system for south of town, that those bridges can remain open,” Schueneman said. “Everybody’s pulling together.”
County residents should be advised that the Nome/Kathryn Rd at the Thortonskol Drain is going to be closed effective immediately. That road is underwater.
Everbridge, a notification system for bridge closures in the county, can be signed up for online at the county’s website and the county urges residents to sign up this way instead of calling dispatch at www.co.barnes.nd.us.