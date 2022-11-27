Family Farm Stock Photo

The North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (NCR-SARE) program provides competitive grants for innovative ideas for farmers and ranchers. Farmers and ranchers in the North Central region, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, are invited to submit grant proposals to explore sustainable agriculture solutions to problems on the farm or ranch.

NCR-SARE is accepting online submissions for the 2022 Farmer Rancher Grant Program through 4 p.m. CST on Dec. 1. Interested applicants can find instructions and useful information for completing a proposal online at https://northcentral.sare.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant/farmer-rancher-grant/.

