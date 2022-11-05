Clementine First Visit

One of the smallest residents of the North Pole will return this month. Clementine, our special Elf friend, has sent a letter to the Times-Record informing us she is on her way here, assigned by Santa himself to our beautiful Valley City. You’ll soon find her helping local businesses all around town spread the Christmas cheer.

She’s also shared with the TR that this is a special mission and she wants to see as many of you as she help share the Christmas magic.

Recommended for you