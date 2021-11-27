As part of an annual tradition, the Valley City Police Department is collaborating with other agencies in the area to offer a unique shopping experience to kids who might be in need of a little extra cheer this holiday. Every year, kids who have experienced a recent loss or tragedy in their family, or who might be struggling in other ways, are referred to the officers for this event by teachers, community members, officers and/or schools.
The kids names will then be shared with law enforcement and other emergency responders with a group of officers in charge of purchasing the gifts and delivering them to the kids, just in time for Christmas.
