SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health president and CEO Bill Gassen will join Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of TytoCare, for a discussion about telehealth as a potential solution to many of the challenges and opportunities faced by health systems looking to provide high-quality health care to rural and underserved communities.

The webinar will take place at noon CT on July 27. Register at: https://americantelemed.zoom.us/webinar/register/2116566849658/WN_PkTTAp9TStyQzhYBHsXv2Q

