SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health president and CEO Bill Gassen will join Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of TytoCare, for a discussion about telehealth as a potential solution to many of the challenges and opportunities faced by health systems looking to provide high-quality health care to rural and underserved communities.
“Sanford Health was one of the first health systems to lead the way with virtual care and telehealth solutions,” said Gassen. “Now, with our transformational virtual care initiative, we are embarking on the next frontier of virtual care, and we are excited to share our vision of delivering world-class care to patients no matter where they live or the challenges they face.”
Sanford Health announced its landmark $350 million virtual care initiative in 2021 to transform health care for rural and underserved communities across the Midwest by significantly improving access to convenient, high-quality health care. Virtual care serves a significant need and purpose as Sanford Health delivers care across 250,000 miles with nearly two-thirds of patients living in rural areas.
The groundbreaking of a flagship facility, the Sanford Virtual Care Center, will take place this summer near the grounds of the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls. The state-of-the-art building will serve people from across Sanford Health’s network of hospitals and clinics as well as house innovation, education and research initiatives to advance digital health care solutions for the future.
About Sanford Health
Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, is dedicated to transforming the health care experience and providing access to world-class health care in America’s heartland. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization serves more than one million patients and 220,000 health plan members across 250,000 square miles. The integrated health system has 47 medical centers, 2,800 Sanford physicians and advanced practice providers, 170 clinical investigators and research scientists, more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations and world clinics in 8 countries around the globe. Learn more about Sanford Health's commitment to shaping the future of rural health care across the lifespan at sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.