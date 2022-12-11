Sioux Falls, S.D. – Sanford Health is excited to announce that President and CEO Bill Gassen has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022. The December 5 issue of the Modern Healthcare magazine includes profiles of all the honorees. Gassen’s recognition is available online at san.fo/MH100. Prominent leaders named to this year’s list include President Joe Biden; Karen Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health; Rosalind Brewer, president and CEO of Walgreens Boot Alliance; Dr. Karen DeSalvo, chief health officer of Google; and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra among others.
This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.
“The past year had been one in which disrupters turned into major players and industry leaders raised their voices to effect change within their organizations and the broader community,” said Modern Healthcare Editor Mary Ellen Podmolik. “Our 2022 ranking of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare recognizes these individuals who are transforming a major sector of the nation’s economy and are focused on improving care and payment models.”
Modern Healthcare recognized Gassen for his leadership on a $350 million virtual care initiative “intended to bridge the physical divide of a system that spans roughly 250,000 miles—nearly the size of Texas.” The award also recognizes Sanford Health for building a training pipeline for rural healthcare providers including plans to grow its graduate medical residencies and fellowships in specialty areas.
“This honor is not about me – it is a testament to our people who are the heart of our organization and help us carry out our mission every day,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “I am incredibly grateful for their tireless dedication to caring for our patients and residents who place their trust in us. As we look to the future, I’m excited about reimagining how we deliver care to meet the needs of the communities we have the privilege of serving across the upper Midwest.”