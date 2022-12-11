Sanford Health Logo

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Sanford Health is excited to announce that President and CEO Bill Gassen has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022. The December 5 issue of the Modern Healthcare magazine includes profiles of all the honorees. Gassen’s recognition is available online at san.fo/MH100. Prominent leaders named to this year’s list include President Joe Biden; Karen Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health; Rosalind Brewer, president and CEO of Walgreens Boot Alliance; Dr. Karen DeSalvo, chief health officer of Google; and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra among others.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

