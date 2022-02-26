SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health has launched a new brand campaign, “Here for all. Here for good.” which emphasizes the health system’s commitment to providing world-class care for families and communities across the upper Midwest including rural and underserved populations.
The multi-faceted brand campaign includes television commercials, billboards, social media content and high-impact visuals in hospitals, clinics and landmarks across Sanford Health communities – including grain bins on rural farms across the region.
“The message to our patients, residents, families and communities – no matter their zip code – is that we are here for them – and here for good – to provide exceptional care,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “We are so proud of our nearly 50,000 Sanford Health caregivers who show us every day what it means to be here for each other – during times of celebration and especially in times of need.”
Throughout the campaign, Sanford Health will celebrate its people and encourage them to be actively engaged through storytelling and activities that will bring “Here for all. Here for good.” to life in every Sanford Health location.
The campaign aims to lift up the unique compassion, commitment and excellence of its caregivers and all they do to provide for patients and residents who rely on our care.
Central to this campaign is a focus on improving access to care in rural communities – where two-thirds of Sanford Health patients live. Sanford recently announced a virtual care initiative which aims to address health disparities and barriers to access for underserved communities by providing the right care, at the right time, in the right place – close to home.
“We feel deeply privileged to have the opportunity to shape the future of health care in rural America,” said Gassen. “We look forward to being here for the people and communities across our region for generations to come.”
About Sanford
Health
Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 46 hospitals, 1,500 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. Learn more about Sanford Health's transformative work to improve the human condition at sanfordhealth.org
