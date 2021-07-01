There are many places in the state and the rest of the country where memorials stand for U.S. Military Veterans, and the one that has been in progress since November 2019 in Sanborn is ready to join those ranks. After more than two years of fundraising, volunteer work, and everything else that has gone into making this place a reality, the Sanborn Veterans Park dedication will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 12 noon (it’s located at the intersection of Barnes County Road 11 and 5th Avenue, about one block north of Main Street).
The area that the concrete hexagon, granite obelisks and benches, and flagpole now occupy was once an overgrown section of unused land. The idea for what would become Sanborn Veterans Park began when Jim Drong, who owned that land, was at a meeting of the Eckelson-Sanborn American Legion Post 202.
Read the full story in your Thursday, July 1st Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.