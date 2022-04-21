West of Valley City lies the town of Sanborn, a small community that prides itself on a hard work ethic, a warm welcome and as an escape from the noise and stress of the big city.
“People just want out and in the country and this is the next best thing to it,” Charlie Brandenberg, Sanborn’s mayor and a lifelong resident, said. “Everybody knows everybody and is more than willing to help everybody. It’s just a nice little community and I just enjoy living here.”
Sanborn is a true outdoorsman’s realm, sporting a quiet venue to take in a grand banquet of recreation opportunities, from fishing or boating in Lake Ashtabula or any of the other many lakes in the area, to taking part in some world-class hunting, the fair weather months bring Sanborn to life.
