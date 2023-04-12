Rescued Dog - Ash

The Sanborn Fire and Rescue team received a unique call this past weekend.  A family dog  fell through the well cover, into the well on the family farm near Urbana, North Dakota and needed help.

According to Sanborn Fire Chief Dana Didier, the 100 pound, five-year old female German Shepherd, Ash, fell approximately 30 feet. “We had 12 foot of ladder in the water and we didn’t feel it was solid yet,” Didier explains. The circumference of the well was 36 inches and it was covered according to Didier. “Yes, it was covered with probably a four inch slab of concrete, but we’re guessing the concrete is old and deteriorated and with the weight of the extra snow on top of it and probably when the dog ran across the top, it gave way and collapsed.”

