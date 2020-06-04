Covid-19 is obviously not the first pandemic to impact the world. Between 1882 and 1940, one out of every seven American and European citizens were killed by the infamous condition known as tuberculosis (TB). Like the Corona Virus, the main way to stay safe from TB was to isolate yourself from it. Many sanitoriums were put into operation for this reason. The sanitoriums were often packed full of patients as well as nurses and staff. One of the thousands of sanitoriums set throughout the country was located in North Dakota, approximately a mile north of the small town of Dunseith. This sanitorium is known as San Haven, and is reported to be the most haunted location in the state of North Dakota.
Read the full story in your Thursday, June 4th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.