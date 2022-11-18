Salvation Army Kettle

A red kettle. A bell. A dressed-up Santa Claus or maybe just an apron-clad regular joe. We see them outside stores and on sidewalks throughout the holiday season. They’re so common that we even see them in movies, entering the city scene as the holiday protagonist strolls downtown. 

The Salvation Army of Barnes County will start ringing the bells on November 22nd, with Naomi and LeNora, at the helm of the “Red Kettle” campaign.

