A red kettle. A bell. A dressed-up Santa Claus or maybe just an apron-clad regular joe. We see them outside stores and on sidewalks throughout the holiday season. They’re so common that we even see them in movies, entering the city scene as the holiday protagonist strolls downtown.
The Salvation Army of Barnes County will start ringing the bells on November 22nd, with Naomi and LeNora, at the helm of the “Red Kettle” campaign.
Barnes County Salvation Army provided assistance to hundreds of people in the area last year. With that money, folks got help paying for meals, lodging, healthcare, clothing, rent, utilities, transportation and more.
Lee Isensee, Barnes County Salvation Army Chairman, says that the need in and around Valley City is great and this “Red Kettle” campaign is a wonderful opportunity for community members to help the less fortunate right here at home.
Isensee also wanted to be sure the community knows how best to donate to the Barnes County Salvation Army.
“Something I didn’t realize a few years ago is the fact that when you send a donation to the Regional Salvation Army office in the mail, that money doesn’t stick around here,” Isensee says. “The money that goes in the kettles here in Valley City stays here. As long as a check is in our kettle, it goes right back to benefit this community.”
Locally, the support Barnes County residents give the Salvation Army is extraordinary. As an extension unit of the volunteer organization, Barnes County raises more money every year than any other unit in North Dakota.
Read the full story and more local news and sports in your November 18 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.