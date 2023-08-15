The Valley City Saints dropped both games in pool play at the 2023 North Dakota Class AA State Amateur Baseball tournament held at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown.
Game 1: Enderlin 2, Valley City 1
Due to various reasons, the Saints had not played since a 9-0 loss to the Fargo Mets on July 16th. They faced the Enderlin Indies in the their first game of pool play. The last time these two teams met, Kalton Agnes nearly threw a no-hitter against the Saints. He did not allow a hit until Jake Miller’s single with one out in the seventh. He struck out twelve Saints in nine innings of work that night. Friday night, he was better.
Enderlin got runs in the first and second inning. In the first inning, Derek Lyons drove in Kayl Hamre with a single to make it 1-0. In the second, Carter Schmitz singled, scoring Tommy Lindgren. Both runs came with two outs.
Valley City scored its run in the top of then third. With one out, Andrew Schaan and Carter Dodd walked to put runners at first and second. With two out, Grant Wehseler singled to left, scoring courtesy runner Gannon Hall to cut the Indies lead to 2-1.
The score would stay that way the rest of the game. Matt Suda did not allow a hit the rest of the way for Valley City. He yielded four hits and two earned runs in six innings of work. He walked four and struck out five.
Agnes was on top of his game, The lefty allowed just three hits and one run in seven innings. He walked two and struck out 15. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced after Wehseler’s RBI single. The lone base runner was Jake Miller who led off the sixth with a double. But the Saints could not get the tying run across.
Miller, Wehseler and Seth Soderholm were each 1 for 3.
Game 2: Fargo 3,
Valley City 1
The Fargo Mets scored three runs in the top of the first inning, then held on for a 3-1 win in pool play.
Jesse Johnson hit two batters, allowed two hits and walked one, leading to the Mets to score three times in the first. With the bases loaded and one out, David Benson was hit by a pitch, scoring Cooper Borchardt to make it 1-0. Isaac Olson singled, scoring T.J. Hopkins. Chris Prisizano ground out to second, scoring Alex Petterson to make it 3-0.
Johnson would settle into a groove and only allowed two hits over the last six innings.
Carson Barta, who held the Saints to two hits in five shutout innings back on July 16th, held the Saints to juts three hits in 6 1/3 shutout innings. He ran out of gas in the seventh. After getting the first out. He walked two batters and uncorked three wild pitches. The third scored who was pinch running for brother Seth who walked. Gannon Hall reached on an error and Andrew Schaane walked to load the bases with one out. Mike Meadows, in relief of Barta, struckout Carter Dodd and Jake Miller to end the game.
Miller, Grady Kargas and Jay Greuel were all 1 for 3 for the Saints.
Johnson pitched well in the loss. He allowed four hits and three runs in seven innings. He walked one and struck out eleven. The Saints end the season 3-10.
