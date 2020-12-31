As the snowpack becomes conducive to outdoor enthusiasts’ activities, we all need a bit of a reminder about snowmobile safety—whether or not we’re on one.
The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, whose motto is Ride Safe and Ride Smart, has requirements to meet for those who wish to be tearing up the snow. All snowmobilers must be certified to ride, making it safer for themselves and others.
Registration is handled by the North Dakota Department of Transportation and can be done at any licensing office statewide. It is required that all snowmobiles must be registered if on public property.
North Dakota has 13 state snowmobile trails, stretching to 2,800 miles total. These paths are open to snowmobilers from December 1st through April 1st (if there is at least a minimum of four inches of packed snow).
