What Will This Year Bring?
During August, meteorologists observed the formation of a La Niña weather pattern, characterized by cooler-than-average decrease in sea surface temperatures in the tropical/central pacific. La Niña is now well established and expected to continue, which will largely dictate the temperatures and precipitation that the US sees this winter.
Forecasters with the NOAA Prediction Center have studied the conditions of this year’s La Niña and winters of past La Niñas to put together a three-month outlook Dec. 2020-Feb. 2021) for the US.
When this weather pattern, opposite El Niño, is present, the nation’s mid-latitude jet streams experience a shift, their paths changing. These high-level winds are a huge player in separating cool and warm air mass and dictating storm movement across the United States, so their shift means a change in weather patterns across the country. During La Niña, the Pacific jet stream shifts north and west of its usual position, creating warmer and drier winters in the southern US and colder and wetter winters in the northern US and Canada.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, October 21st Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.