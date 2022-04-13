On April 3rd-5th, students from the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center (SVACTC) Chapter of SkillsUSA participated in their annual state competition held at NDSCS, Wahpeton this year.
The state SkillsUSA Championships are competitions showcasing the skills of the best career and technical education students in the state. Those students elected as state officers as well as those placing first at the state competition qualify for the national competition to be held in Atlanta, Georgia on June 20th-24th. This year there were 16 SVACTC students who placed in the top three including 5 who took first place in their competition category. Additionally, 3 SVACTC students were elected to be state officers.
The 3 SVACTC students elected as state officers include: Peyton Pucket (VC), Madison Maley (VC), and Keira Hanson (BCN). Those earning 1st place and the opportunity to compete in Atlanta, Georgia include: Kassydee Anderson (VC) - 1st place in T-Shirt Design, Keira Hanson (BCN) - 1st place in Welding Sculpture, Joshua Lokken (VC) - 1st place in Electrical Construction Wiring, Trinity Nelson (VC) - 1st place in Pin Design, and Marty Rohrbeck (MV) - 1st place in Job Skill Demonstration.
Seven SVACTC students earned 2nd place in their event and could attend the National Competition if the first place contestant is unable to attend the National competition. Students earning 2nd place include Conor Williams (BCN), Seth Zeltinger (VC), and Kayden Quick (BCN) - 2nd place in Welding Fabrication Team, Mara Bjornson (VC) - 2nd in Nurse Assisting and Prepared Speech, Cassie Mundal (VC) - 2nd in Welding Sculpture, Braeden Olauson (VC) - 2nd in individual Welding.
5 SVACTC students earned 3rd place include: Konner Johnson (VC) - Job Interview, Even Mielke (VC) - Information Technology Services, Cassie Mundal (VC) - extemporaneous speaking, and Braeden Olauson (VC) - Job Skill Demonstration.
Mr. Dennis Reinke, SVACTC Welding Instructor and lead SkillsUSA advisor, was awarded the 2021-2022 state SkillsUSA advisor of the year award for his efforts in helping organize, fundraise, and prepare students for the state competition. Mr. Reinke will be attending the National Competition with SVACTC students on June 20th-24th in Atlanta, Georgia.
SkillsUSA affords students the opportunity to become, and be recognized for being, world-class workers, leaders, and responsible/productive citizens. The accomplishments and growth witnessed in the SVACTC students involved in this year's state SkillsUSA competition is a shining example of that.
The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center wishes to thank our many local business partners, patrons, and parents for their help in supporting this year's SkillsUSA participants through donation of materials as well as fundraising. Without your continued support, our participation in SkillsUSA events such as this would not be possible.
