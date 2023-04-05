Rural Leadership Committee

The deadline to apply for NDSU Rural Leadership North Dakota Class is May 15. Pictured above, with other community leaders, are Valley City’s Andrea Nelson (front row, second from left) and Sue Milender (front row, far right). (NDSU photo)

www.ag.ndsu.edu

North Dakota State University Extension’s Rural Leadership North Dakota (RLND) Program began 20 years ago to develop agricultural and community leaders. This year, RLND is looking for participants for Class X, which begins in November.

