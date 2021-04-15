JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A highly popular pub crawl will make its return this weekend in Jamestown.
The 42nd Annual Runnin O’ The Green will be held more than a month after the typical March start. Larry Knoblich, affectionately nicknamed “Knobby”, founded and organized the event more than 40 years ago in what was a slightly smaller version of what it’s become today.
The 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back one month this year to provide more time for vaccinations.
Through the years, the Runnin O’ The Green has transformed into a massive fundraiser for local cancer patients and Elk’s Camp Grassick, a camp for kids through adults with different disabilities.
With event participation in the hundreds, pre-registration is encouraged, which is currently available at Cork & Barrel Liquors in Jamestown. A pre-registration event will be held Friday, April 16th at the Elk’s Club the day before the event.
Check-ins will be at 11 AM at the Frontier Fort, where the run will begin at 2 PM. Stops include:
1. Frontier Fort (Start) 2. Buff Bar & Lounge 3. Knights of Columbus 4. Elks Lodge #995 5. Corner Bar 6. Jonny B’s 7. Office Bar 8. Freds Den 9. All Vet’s Club 10. Shady’s Bar & Lounge (Finish Line)
If you have questions, you can call (701) 269-0603 or visit the Runnin O’ the Green Facebook page.