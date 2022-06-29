Area law enforcement personnel laced up for Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND).
“It’s a good cause to get involved in and it’s a beautiful day in North Dakota to go for a run. Between that and camaraderie, it’s all good,” Dale Ackland, Jamestown probation officer and runner, said.
The 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) takes place in communities across the state to showcase the relationship between Law Enforcement and Special Olympics. The local LETR from Jamestown to Valley City was held Friday.
The run began at the I-94 Bloom exit and finished at Valley Meats in Valley City.
