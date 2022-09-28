BISMARCK, N.D. -- Oct. 1, marks the 10th annual Run4Change. The Deutscher Family Memorial run started after a tragic drunken driving accident that took the lives of five people July 6, 2012. Aaron, Allison, Brielle, and unborn baby Deutscher were killed on the way to a family reunion while driving on Interstate 94. Tom Deutscher, father of Aaron says the run was initially expected to be a one-time event held April 7, Allison’s birthday.
The turnout was amazing, and the event was special leading to its expansion to an annual event.
This year's event originally scheduled for April was postponed to Oct. because of weather. The race venue, course and distance have all changed in 2022. With a unique distance run length of 4 miles, the family and team at NDSC felt a special tie to the unique 4 miles for change path.
In recent years the North Dakota Safety Council took over the administration of the event. “We don’t want the kids just remembered as the victims of a drunk driving accident. We want to remember them for what they were, contributing members of society. They were vibrant athletes and what better way to remember them, than with a run,” says Deutscher.
Drunken driving is preventable. 31 people lost their lives in 2021 on North Dakota roads due to alcohol-related crashes. Funds raised are used to educate and change behaviors surrounding alcohol use, drinking and driving and underage drinking.
Event Details: North Dakota Safety Council, 1710 Canary Ave, Bismarck
• 12-5 pm Early Registration or Early Check-In
• 7-9 am Same-day registration
• 8:45 am Welcome Program
• 9:15 am Aaron & Allie's 4-mile run
• 10:00 am Brielle’s Fun Run-Walk (kids and all ages)
Statistics: Drinking and driving is against the law, yet on average, nationally, one person is injured approximately every 2 minutes in alcohol-related crashes. Twenty-nine people die each day in automobile accidents that involve a drunk driver. In North Dakota, there were 31 alcohol-related fatalities in 2021. The majority of those crashes involved drivers with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .15 or higher - nearly double the legal limit. These statistics are staggering.
Why We Run: On July 6, 2012, Aaron, Allison, Brielle, and Unborn Baby Deutscher were struck by a wrong-way drunk driver on Interstate 94, and all five involved in the crash were tragically killed. More information on the Deutscher family: https://www.ndsc.org/run4change/about/
The Run4Change is a walk/run event designed to bring awareness to the devastating impact drinking and driving can have on those involved in alcohol-related crashes.
Run History: The first two runs were held in Fargo and have since been held in Bismarck. The money raised has gone to the Red River Safe Community Coalition, North Dakota SADD Chapters, the Safe Community Coalition servicing southwest and central North Dakota, Server Training Seminars, scholarships, and post-prom and graduation parties. The Deutscher car has been converted to a display and these funds help defray its upkeep and travel-related expenses to schools, businesses, and events across the Dakotas, Montana, and Minnesota.
Why NDSC: This is the second year the NDSC has led the Run 4 Change. Aaron’s father Tom Deutscher worked for OSHA for many years, and he worked frequently with the NDSC during his career. The NDSC’s mission aligns with that of the family, educating people to help change behavior and prevent injuries and fatalities on our roadways. Drinking and driving is preventable.
About The North Dakota Safety Council
The North Dakota Safety Council is a private non-profit dedicated to preventing injuries and saving lives. They are supported through grants, donations, memberships and training. With approximately 900 member companies representing all sizes of all industries, the NDSC is
an active participant in influencing safe practices across North Dakota.