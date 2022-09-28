Run4Change Logo

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Oct. 1, marks the 10th annual Run4Change. The Deutscher Family Memorial run started after a tragic drunken driving accident that took the lives of five people July 6, 2012. Aaron, Allison, Brielle, and unborn baby Deutscher were killed on the way to a family reunion while driving on Interstate 94. Tom Deutscher, father of Aaron says the run was initially expected to be a one-time event held April 7, Allison’s birthday.

The turnout was amazing, and the event was special leading to its expansion to an annual event.

