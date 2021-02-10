Each year, more than 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day. Giving loved ones or friends these multi-colored flowers to convey messages like “thank you” or “I love you,” is just one of the many ways roses have been used in human history. They’ve long been symbols of love and beauty but have also been symbols of war and politics.
Roses began to appear in written language a few thousand years ago, and rose petals in Ancient Egyptian tombs, as well as paintings of roses, show that these beautiful flowers were admired long ago.
They appeared in Greek mythology, having been created by the Goddess of Love Aphrodite. To the Romans, who adopted Aphrodite as their own Goddess of Love and named her Venus, roses were also a symbol of beauty and love.
