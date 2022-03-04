While the National Weather Service had earlier this week declared a hazardous weather outlook for the Valley City area this weekend, there’s a lot of room for optimism in this forecast compared to the recent snow piles the region has received – if you’ll take the weatherman’s word for it.
“Well there’s a potential for it, but … at this point the crux of it seems to be over on the Minnesota side at this point,” Bill Barrett, meteorologist with the NWS in Grand Forks, said. “In terms of the heavier snow accumulations, we may be able to get away with something lower. It could be a little windier Saturday night, if anything.”
Even the temperatures may be more merciful than we’ve become accustomed to.
“Not bad, not for this period,” Barrett said. “Unfortunately we can’t get up to what’s normal for March, but that’s not atypical. What I’m looking at is … 20-to-25 degrees on Saturday. Maybe a little cooler with some cold air coming in, but nothing really arctic-like like we’ve had in the past. At least we’ll have highs staying above twenty.”
Lows will stay just above zero, he added.
Be sure and pick up your Times-Record, March 4-6 Weekend Edition, to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.