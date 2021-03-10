Valley City turns into a western town, with spurs and saddles, boots and bits, during the N.D. Winter Show!
Over 500 cowboys and cowgirls will make their way to Valley City to compete in the PRCA rodeo, the Battle of the Border High School rodeo, the NDRA rodeo and the ranch rodeo.
Of the PRCA contestants, a world champion, reserve world champs and multiple-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers are among the 385 pro rodeo athletes entered for the March 12-13 rodeos.
