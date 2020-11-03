breaking
Road to the White House: Nine states remain too close to call. Key battleground state of Pennsylvania warns they may not have final tally today.
- Ladies’ Day 2020 in Valley City, Nov. 6th & 7th
- Precast Walls Going Up at New Jail Site
- The presidential race Wednesday night narrows as Joe Biden gets closer to 270 electoral votes with a win in Michigan. But there are still many votes to be counted in other crucial swing states that were always likely to determine the outcome of this election. Biden 264 -- Trump 214
- Attention Local Photographers
- Hi-Liner Volleyball Moves To The East Regional Tournament
- Barnes County 32 Closed For Culvert Replacement
- Latest 2020 Election ND Results – Barnes County
- Post-Election Day 2020
- The Settlement of Valley City – Prairie Post of 5 Names
- 2020 North Dakota Governors Photo Contest Winners Announced
- Updates From VCPS Superintendent Johnson
- Unofficial 2020 General Election Results for Barnes County
- VCSU Postponed Game Information for Nov. 1st & 7th
- Unofficial 2020 General Election Legislative Results
- Criminal Complaint Filed Over Jail Project, Alleges “Falsification & Breach of Duty” by County Commissioners
- Valley City Halloween Festivities
- Valley City Chamber: This Holiday Season, “Shop Small. Shop Safe. Shop Here!”
