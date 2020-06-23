Effective Immediately.Barnes County 38 at Hastings is restricted to 6 ton per axle due to weak subgrade and deteriorating asphalt conditions.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Great Plains Food Bank: We’re On Our Way!
- Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week #4 Winner
- Road Restriction - Effective Immediately for BC 38
- 2nd Annual Jeff Carpenter Memorial Results & Recap
- Valley City Freedom Fest 2020
- ~ June 1865 ~ Journey to Freedom in America
- VCPS Sends Out Survey Asking For Feedback And Input Concerning Re-Opening Of Schools This Fall
- VCPS Summer Lunch Distribution Change
Most Popular
Articles
- Ashtabula Fireworks Show Set For July 3rd
- Two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Barnes County
- VCPS Sends Out Survey Asking For Feedback And Input Concerning Re-Opening Of Schools This Fall
- 2nd Annual Jeff Carpenter Memorial Results & Recap
- Historic Treasures Return Home to Nome
- Draw Your Dad Winners Announced...
- Valley City Freedom Fest 2020
- June 20, 1957 – Remembering the Fargo Tornado
- Great Plains Food Bank: We’re On Our Way!
- SCC Celebrates Silver Lining Day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30