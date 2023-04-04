As the storm is moving in we are seeing multiple road closures.
I-29 from Fargo to South Dakota border closed at 2 p.m. both east and west lanes.
I94 will be closing at 3PM TODAY from Fargo to Bismarck. Sheriff McClaflin has issued a NO TRAVEL ADVISED for Barnes County. Roads are quickly becoming filled in. Many roads are becoming impassable, and motorists are getting stuck and are a traffic hazard. If you are out, please be diligent. Drive with extreme caution and be prepared. It is better to stay home or stay put where you are than to risk your life and the lives of others. Motorists can expect response delays if you become stuck or stranded. Stay home, Stay warm, stay safe! **An everbridge/ALERT Barnes County message has been sent out.
