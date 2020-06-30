Starting Tuesday, June 30 a.m. the Barnes County Highway Department will be closing County Road 34 approximately 3 miles east of the City of Fingal for a paving project. This project is expected to be completed by 5:00 PM. No detour will be provided. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
