Special to Times-Record
Riverfest is an annual water event that features kayaking and canoeing on the beautiful Sheyenne River! This year’s Riverfest will be held August 6 and will feature a cruise down the Sheyenne River Valley National Scenic Byway with the Bridge City Cruisers on Friday night. Saturday starts with a kayak and canoe launch at the National Fish Hatchery north of Valley City and Fort Ransom State Park. Finish your float from the Fish Hatchery at Chautauqua Park and play games, visit booths, and participate in a free canoeing clinic! A raffle drawing will take place at 12:00 noon (do not need to be present to win). Raffle tickets are currently being sold at the Rosebud Visitor Center, Gaukler Wellness Center, Bjornson Golf Course, and Prairie Frame Shop with prizes like adult kayaks, Weber grill, framed City of Bridges prints, a handcrafted canoe paddle, kayak cooler, gift cards, and more. At Fort Ransom, there will be a Kid’s Day at the Park. A shuttle service will be provided. There is a limited number of canoes/kayaks available to use if you do not have your own (contact info@valleycitytourism.com for availability). More information can be found on www.valleycitytourism.com and registration can be found at www.vcparks.com.