Get your paddels ready!
Sat., August 7th
In Valley City
10 a.m. Canoe & kayak launch at National Fish Hatchery ending at Chautauqua Park.
10 a.m. RiverWalk at Chautauqua Park.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Booths are open at Chautauqua Park.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fishin’ Hole Challenge at Chautauqua Park
11 a.m.-2 p.m. RiverGolf at City Park.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fish Hatchery tours and kids fishing pond fun.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pontoon rides at Chautauqua Park.
Raffle drawing will be held Saturday afternoon. Along with chances to win kayaks, hand crafted paddle made by Scott Tichy, Sheyenne River framed print by Dutton’s Valley Gallery, fire pit from Valley Plains Equipment and gift cards from Hungry Pelican, Scheel’s and Epworth Holy Grounds prizes.
Sat., August 7th
In Fort Ransom
State Park
10 a.m. Canoe & kayak launch at Park and ending at Sportsmen Landing.
Kids Day at the Park with Booths and fun.
Canoe and kayakers are invited, at both locations, to take another dip Sunday, August 8th from more waterway fun.
You can register online at www.hellovalley.com under Sheyenne RiverFest, opening the door to prize opportunities and supporting the Sheyenne River’s continued conservation and recreational development.
A special thank you to our RiverFest sponsors: Farmers Union Insurance, Moore Engineering, Inc., the Army Corps of Engineers, Valley City Convention & Visitors Bureau, Dacotah Bank, AmericInn by Wyndam, KLJ, Bridgetown Imprints Custom Designs, Edward Jones/Dan Klein and Nancy Hermanson offices, Bank Forward. In kind sponsors include, VC Rescue Squad, Dietrich’s, ND Game & Fish, VC National Fish Hatchery, National Forest Service, ND Parks & Recreation, VCPR, City of Valley City and Sheyenne River Valley National Scenic Byway.
For more information or questions call 701-840-1580 or email info@hellovalley.com and check out www.hellovalley.com to see river maps for all launch and exit points for RiverFest.
See you on the water!