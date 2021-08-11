The 3rd Annual Sheyenne RiverFest wrapped up after two days of water-focused fun.
RiverFest serves as a unique way to celebrate the Sheyenne River and its recreational opportunities, while also educating individuals about the river and how to protect it.
Last year, RiverFest won a national award, named by the National Scenic Byway Foundation (NSBF) as part of its 2020 Inaugural Awards. RiverFest was honored with the NSBF’s 2020 Winner of the Visitor Experience Award. The NSBF also recognized the event’s newest aim to its purpose, which is the aim to get the stretch of river along the Sheyenne River National Scenic Byway designated as a National Water Trail. These National trails have been established elsewhere in the country to protect rivers and waterways, conserve natural areas nearby and increase outdoor recreation.
RiverFest 2021 was a smashing success, with a huge number of kayaks, canoes and other vessels on the Sheyenne River for the opening boat launch. Throughout the event’s two-day run, crowds of people of all ages visited the vendor booths, enjoyed recreation on the water, learned more about the river, and participated in the many games and activities.
Raffle drawings added to the fun, with ticket-holders eligible to win gift cards and more from local businesses. Here are the winners of the raffles and games:
