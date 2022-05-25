Riley Kuntz of Dickinson is setting his sights squarely on one of North Dakota’s biggest political names – Senator John Hoeven, who Kuntz is criticizing for what he perceives as promoting policies that do not put the interests of the state and its citizens first.
“He’s been in public service for far too long. Congress for 12 years, 12 years as the governor, I think that’s long enough,” Kuntz told the Times-Record in an exclusive interview. “I’m a firm believer in term limits, so is North Dakota generally. We’ve had 24 years in total to see what his policies are, they’re not really putting North Dakotans first, especially right now. I think it’s time to put someone in who will put North Dakotans first.”
Excessive spending on the federal level has had considerable economic impact to the whole nation, and North Dakota has not been spared the rigors of inflation – Kuntz points to Hoeven’s support for expensive spending packages that he says are contributing to those financial woes.
“Especially right now it’s all this aid, all this money that is being spent carelessly. Going back to the CARES Act all the way up to … another $40 billion for Ukraine,” Kuntz said. “Everybody is paying attention to inflation, everybody is very angry with gas prices, now there’s baby formula shortages, there’s talk of food shortages and my opponent is doing nothing to mitigate these issues, just keeping on spending money.”
Kuntz said that support for shutting own the economy hurt the workforce for the oil rigs, and the foreign entanglement between Russia and Ukraine has highlighted inadequacies in domestic infrastructure.
“I really want to see a fertilizer plant, nitrogen. We’re buying it from Russia – oh no, sanctioned, we can’t get it from Russia now. So that’s half the world’s nitrogen supply gone. We’re only getting it from China now,” Kuntz said. “I think we need to do something about it, I don’t know if there’s regulations in the way, why the United States is not making its own nitrogen is really absurd, especially because in North Dakota we have an abundance of natural gas. (We need to) start looking at ourselves first instead of looking around the world and try to be good brothers or whatever the rationale is behind it.”
He wants to ensure North Dakotans have the cheapest gas in the nation, and he has a strategy to accomplish just that.
“We certainly need more infrastructure in North Dakota, (such as) refineries that increase the value of our already high quality oil…we have very few refineries,” Kuntz said. “I think if we could get everybody on board, we could have the lowest gas prices in the nation. I think North Dakotans would be pretty happy.”
Kuntz was critical about corruption and pay-to-play politics, both locally and federally. He cited the recent nomination challenge for the state GOP’s endorsement, where Senator Rick Becker narrowly lost out to Hoeven in winning the party’s backing in this primary.
“There was underhandedness at a minimum at the state convention. Holding up the show so the buses could arrive with Hoeven supporters who were paid. That’s unacceptable,” Kuntz said. “If they want to keep doing that kind of nonsense they’re going to see the Democrats take power in this state in a real hurry. If they don’t want that to happen, they’re certainly doing everything they can.”
He said that many North Dakotan politicians are Republican in name only.
“We’ve been fueling (the rise of Democrat influence) for a long time with Republicans who are only running as Republicans just to get elected, but they’re truly aligned morally and ideologically with the Democrats,” Kuntz said.
Kuntz believes the federal government and many federal agencies are being blatantly selective in the enforcement of laws, which ties into a greater issue of corruption that he hopes to address.
“We’re seeing so much craziness, from the executive and the Supreme Court of the United States, the deep state and the FBI selectively and whimsically enforcing laws … all that does is breed discontent in this country,” Kuntz said. “For crying out loud … a couple of years ago, half of Minneapolis and Portland burned and there was no one going to jail. Then a bunch of Trump supporters walk into a public building and we’re talking insurrection charges.”
Kuntz, a 39-year-old farmboy who grew up outside of Belfield, has lived in and out of the state, and even in Bismarck for a time, but has found himself drawn back time and time again to Western North Dakota. He sees North Dakota as a valuable state.
“It’s a great state, there’s lots of opportunity here. It’s generally quiet. I do thoroughly enjoy privacy, it’s a right we really need to start pressing,” Kuntz said. “We are not an insignificant state, our resources are massive. We’re full of a bunch of hardworking, good Americans. Common sense isn’t common anymore, but we should at least spread some views of reality to other places that are very short of this logic.”
He pointed out that during the height of the pandemic, the responses from North and South Dakota differed – to the North’s detriment and the South’s gain.
“There’s a state right there, very similar topographically,” Kuntz said. “Maybe we want to be leaning towards freedom a little more…its good for business, it’s good for people.”
Kuntz offers himself as a candidate of integrity to challenge the entrenched corruption and big money in Washington politics.
“Integrity is the only thing they can’t take away from you, so it’s up to you to maintain that integrity. For some time now, quietly and not so quietly, I’ve been on board with liberty and freedom in North Dakota,” Kuntz said. “I’m just now stepping into the spotlight starting with the Federal level … it’s go big or go home, so let’s try running for the U.S. Senate to get my toes in the water.”
