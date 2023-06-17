The Barnes County Museum curator, Wes Anderson, will be offering rides in his 1901 Oldsmobile after the Rally in the Valley parade on Saturday. The 122 years old horseless carriage, it is the oldest operational car in North Dakota and one of only fifteen 1901’s known to exist in the world. Also it is one of the original 425 that were made that year - as the first mass produced automobile in the world, before Henry Ford’s Model T.
Original owners, Andrew and Marie Kilen of Petersburg, ND, purchased the vehicle in the fall of 1901 and are pictured in the photo at the top right of the Times-Record June 16-18 weekend edition, page 5. Directly underneath Wes is pictured with the carriage, present day.
A $20 ride will get you, not only a ride in this wonderfully creative and powerful machine, but also a membership to the Barnes County Historical Society. Wes will be downtown after the parade motoring about. Just wave him over for a ride.