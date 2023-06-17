Wes Anderson - horseless carriage

Special to Times-Record

The Barnes County Museum curator, Wes Anderson, will be offering rides in his 1901 Oldsmobile after the Rally in the Valley parade on Saturday. The 122 years old horseless carriage, it is the oldest operational car in North Dakota and one of only fifteen 1901’s known to exist in the world. Also it is one of the original 425 that were made that year - as the first mass produced automobile in the world, before Henry Ford’s Model T.

