RichSchuenemanRetires

Rich Schueneman retires today after 23 years standing sentinel over Baldhill Dam – among others – as section manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, leaving behind him a legacy of community service, safety and pride.

“I could wait if I wanted to, but I think the most valuable thing we as people have is (our) time,” Schueneman told the Times-Record. “And how you spend that time really matters. It’s just time to move on and do something else.”

Recommended for you