Rich Schueneman retires today after 23 years standing sentinel over Baldhill Dam – among others – as section manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, leaving behind him a legacy of community service, safety and pride.
“I could wait if I wanted to, but I think the most valuable thing we as people have is (our) time,” Schueneman told the Times-Record. “And how you spend that time really matters. It’s just time to move on and do something else.”
Schueneman has worked much of his life for the Corps of Engineers, interning with them in college and ultimately accepting a call to work as a park ranger at Lake Ashtabula. It was only supposed to be a short shift – three years, maybe five. Instead, Schueneman said, he met a local girl, Karen Kringlie, at a VFW dance.
“I stepped all over her feet. I’m a terrible two-stepper,” Schueneman recalled.
Both Kringlie and Schueneman were recently recognized with high honors from the Corps of Engineers, with Schueneman receiving the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal and Kringlie earning Essayons Award, which honors the contributions of spouses to the Corps’ mission. Essayons is a French phrase which roughly translates to “let us try” and it embodies the spirit of the Corps, Schueneman said, which is clear from their diligence in maintaining their many dams as well as the cooperation and coordination demanded in responding to crises.
“We’re constantly taking care of that dam, the Corps of Engineers is very conservative in how it maintains it,” Schueneman said. “Every five years we have a periodic inspection … we have a team of engineers from all different disciplines come on-site, we dewater the stilling basin so there’s no water in there and we walk all over that structure looking (at) every joint … every gate, the mechanical, the electrical, everything.”
Schueneman’s tenure as manager of Baldhill Dam, as well as two others, has seen a sterling safety record, a point of pride for him and all who work under him.
Read the full story in your October 7 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.