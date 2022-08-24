You couldn’t ask for better weather for the first day of school, with clear skies and a sweet summer air welcoming Valley City State University’s Vikings back from the long summer holiday.
With its new art center and an award-winning faculty, VCSU remains one of the City of Bridges’ crown jewels.
The Times-Record extends its warmest welcome back to returning and new students.
