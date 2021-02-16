Valley City Public Works Department is asking Valley City residents to limit water usage until further notice due to the current power outages and rolling blackouts. Watch for more updates to come.
Latest News
- Residents Asked to Limit Water Usage in Valley City
- VCPS Congingency Plan if Power Outage Happens During, or Before, Boys BB Game Tonight
- The History of the Rodeo Queens
- ON THE MOVE Offers Nutrition Trainings for Local Childcare Centers
- State Wrestling Tournament, Fargo, February 18-20
- COVID Vaccination Clinic at the HAC
- 35th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day
- Celebrating America’s Leaders
Most Popular
Articles
- January Students of the Month Selected
- Residents Asked to Limit Water Usage in Valley City
- North Dakota Weather Extremes? You Betcha
- VCPS Congingency Plan if Power Outage Happens During, or Before, Boys BB Game Tonight
- Happy 100th Day of School VCPS
- Hi-Liner Gymnastics Takes 3rd Place in Minot
- It's Giving Hearts Day, Support Your Local Charities!
- Baby Chicks: Choosing the Right Ones for You
- All Barnes County Residents Ages 65 and Older Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
- NDWS Concert Returns in 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.