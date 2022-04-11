BISMARCK, N.D. – With the prediction of a winter storm that could include heavy accumulations of snow through much of its service territory this week, Montana-Dakota Utilities is encouraging customers to inspect their natural gas meter and furnace vent areas to make sure there is not a buildup of snow and ice. Customers are encouraged to clear the snow and ice away from the meter set and the furnace vent area.Accumulations of snow and ice can cause the regulator and meter to malfunction and result in a hazardous situation. A buried regulator may become clogged, affecting the supply of gas to the appliances. When melting occurs and the snow becomes wet and heavy, it can put pressure on the meter setting and cause strain on the associated piping. In extreme cases, the possibility exists that the piping could break.
Also, anyone operating snow removal equipment needs to be aware of objects buried under the snow, which can include natural gas meters and risers, electric transformers, and other ground level electric equipment.
If you believe damage has occurred around the meter set, please call Montana-Dakota at 1-800-638-3278 so the problem can be repaired.