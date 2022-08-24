Obesity rates continue to rise across the nation. In Barnes County, recent data from County Health Rankings, shows that 38% of adults are obese. As recently as 2012, no state in the nation had an adult obesity rate above 35%. In Barnes County, there has been an 11% increase in adult obesity since 2012.
Obesity rates amongst children and adolescents are also increasing. City-County Health District received a HRSA grant in 2018 to address childhood obesity. CCHD partnered with Valley City Public Schools and the NDSU Extension – Barnes County to provide professional development for early childhood and K-12 educators, equipment to support nutrition education and physical activity in the daycares and schools, as well as to provide opportunities for community members to participate in activities that support healthy eating and physical activity. CCHD continues to receive other grant funds to provide programs that work to prevent and/or reduce obesity and associated diseases in Barnes County.
Obesity often presents with other diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, sleep apnea and many types of cancers. Obesity costs the US healthcare system nearly $173 billion per year.
If you are concerned about your family history of chronic disease, current lifestyle, or other health risks, please talk to your primary care provider. Coaching programs are available through some insurance companies to help reduce your risk of diabetes or provide accountability for exercising.
“Getting regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy,” states Andrea Winter, ON THE MOVE Dietitian at CCHD. Winter continues “The key is to find something that you enjoy doing – walking, hiking, tennis, or group fitness classes are just some of the ways you can be active.”
