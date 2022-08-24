Obesity rates continue to rise across the nation. In Barnes County, recent data from County Health Rankings, shows that 38% of adults are obese. As recently as 2012, no state in the nation had an adult obesity rate above 35%. In Barnes County, there has been an 11% increase in adult obesity since 2012.

Obesity rates amongst children and adolescents are also increasing. City-County Health District received a HRSA grant in 2018 to address childhood obesity. CCHD partnered with Valley City Public Schools and the NDSU Extension – Barnes County to provide professional development for early childhood and K-12 educators, equipment to support nutrition education and physical activity in the daycares and schools, as well as to provide opportunities for community members to participate in activities that support healthy eating and physical activity. CCHD continues to receive other grant funds to provide programs that work to prevent and/or reduce obesity and associated diseases in Barnes County.  

Recommended for you